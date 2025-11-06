Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate shooting outside Bordentown, New Jersey 7-Eleven, Valero gas station

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a 7-Eleven and Valero gas station in Bordentown Township, New Jersey. 

The shooting happened at the gas station on Route 130 and Farnsworth Avenue, around midnight Wednesday. A crime scene could be seen in the parking lot of the convenience store and Valero gas station.

Dispatchers told CBS News Philadelphia at least two people were injured. 

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-251106-frame-252963.jpg
An investigator in the parking lot of a Bordentown Township, New Jersey 7-Eleven after a shooting late Wednesday night. CBS News Philadelphia

There is no word on a motive or if anyone has been arrested. It's not clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue