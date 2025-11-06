Police investigate shooting outside Bordentown, New Jersey 7-Eleven, Valero gas station

Authorities are investigating a shooting outside a 7-Eleven and Valero gas station in Bordentown Township, New Jersey.

The shooting happened at the gas station on Route 130 and Farnsworth Avenue, around midnight Wednesday. A crime scene could be seen in the parking lot of the convenience store and Valero gas station.

Dispatchers told CBS News Philadelphia at least two people were injured.

An investigator in the parking lot of a Bordentown Township, New Jersey 7-Eleven after a shooting late Wednesday night. CBS News Philadelphia

There is no word on a motive or if anyone has been arrested. It's not clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.