Foggy Tuesday morning commute possible in Philadelphia area before temps warm up. Here's the weather forecast.
The Philadelphia area can expect a foggy Tuesday morning commute in some areas.
Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 70s and 80s with generally dry conditions.
NEXT big change
Temperatures bounce back into the low-to-middle 80s with a nice mix of sun and clouds through the middle of the week.
But there will be a small chance for some showers Wednesday.
The weekend is trending dry, a nice change after the wet Memorial Day weekend.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: Warmer. High 81, low 62.
Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 80, low 65.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 80, low 66.
Friday: Sunny, warm. High 80, low 58.
Saturday: Cooler, dry. High 71, low 60.
Sunday: Nice. High 75, low 54.
Monday: Hello June! High 76, low 57.