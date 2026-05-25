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Foggy Tuesday morning commute possible in Philadelphia area before temps warm up. Here's the weather forecast.

By Bill Kelly

/ CBS Philadelphia

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The Philadelphia area can expect a foggy Tuesday morning commute in some areas. 

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the 70s and 80s with generally dry conditions. 

NEXT big change 

Temperatures bounce back into the low-to-middle 80s with a nice mix of sun and clouds through the middle of the week.

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CBS News Philadelphia  

But there will be a small chance for some showers Wednesday.  

The weekend is trending dry, a nice change after the wet Memorial Day weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Warmer. High 81, low 62.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 80, low 65.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 80, low 66.

Friday: Sunny, warm. High 80, low 58.

Saturday: Cooler, dry. High 71, low 60.

Sunday: Nice. High 75, low 54.

Monday: Hello June! High 76, low 57.

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