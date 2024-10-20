Trump, Harris continue push for Pennsylvania as Election Day looms

Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasizes the importance of voting at Turn Out Philly event

Former President Donald Trump's team plans to spend this week traveling across Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the race for the White House.

Trump's campaign is launching a bus tour across Pennsylvania Monday with a stop in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, his campaign said Sunday.

The first stop of the bus tour is at 10 a.m. at the Sunoco at 699 Chester Pike in Sharon Hill, according to an agenda from the Trump campaign, featuring U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, Slippery Rock Mayor JD Longo, former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Department of Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel and other Trump supporters.

The bus will then head to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for a stop at 12:45 p.m. at Valley Family Restaurant on Easton Avenue. Monday's final stop is at Fearless Fire Company No. 14 of Allentown at 2:45 p.m.

The bus will then crisscross the state, with these stops on the agenda:

Tuesday: Dickson City, Wilkes-Barre and State College

Wednesday: Punxsutawney, Erie and New Castle

Thursday: Canonsburg, Monroeville and Duncansville

Friday: Chambersburg, Carlisle and Hershey

Trump spent Sunday speaking to reporters and serving food at a McDonald's drive-thru in Feasterville, Bucks County, before a rally in Lancaster. He spoke at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

Harris set to visit Chester County Monday

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, spent the weekend in Georgia and Michigan, also battleground states.

Harris is expected to appear Monday with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Chester County, to kick off a series of moderated conversations in a three-battleground-state tour.

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 21. Click here for our guide on how to register, check your registration status and more. Early voting has already started.