What is adaptive golf? Learn more about what's beginning to thrive in Philadelphia

By Pat Gallen

How the Golf Association of Philadelphia is ensuring the game is accessible to all players
With all its iconic courses and historic tournaments, the Philadelphia area is known for golf. Now, because of the efforts of the Golf Association of Philadelphia, adaptive golf is beginning to thrive.

Adaptive golf is a way for those with neurological, intellectual, or physical disabilities to play golf. 

"Adaptive golf is amazing because it really is adaptable to any and all situations," manager Anna Kittelson said. "So when people come out, there is no, 'Can I?' It's always, 'Yes, you can.'"  

According to Adam Benza, an amputee himself, adaptive golf is a way to overcome disabilities.

"So many people get so nervous, they don't want to expose themselves. They're afraid to show their disability," Benza said. "They're concerned about coming out to a golf course and holding up the pace of play, and it's more than that we teach them. You don't need to go play 18 holes right away. You can go to the range and hit balls, go chip. Just get outside and just become more comfortable doing this." 

Fred Heller, the head pro at Rolling Green and also an amputee, says that being able to expose more people to golf is the goal.

"It means the world to me to be able to see adaptive golfers come out and play golf and start to learn the game," Heller said. "To me, to be able to give back and show all these adaptive golfers that they can actually play this game and they can come out and enjoy just like everyone else."

People have noticed the success of the adaptive program. Last year, in the inaugural GAP Adaptive Championship, 55 players from 20 states and four different countries took part. The sky is the limit for the program, but in the end, it's about being together

"It's actually awesome, it's like a big family now," Benza said. "Whether it's neurological, intellectual amputees, we all hang out after a round and have laughs. It's a lot of fun to be around."

