Trudy Haynes Scholarship winner Lauren Haley Morris to deliver commencement speech at Temple's Klein College

Temple University journalism major and Trudy Haynes Scholarship recipient Lauren Haley Morris will deliver the student commencement speech at this year's Klein College of Media and Communication graduation ceremony.

Morris, who will graduate on May 8, was awarded the Trudy Haynes Scholarship in 2025 and is set to begin her broadcasting career as a multimedia reporter at 13 News Now in Norfolk, Virginia.

Throughout her time at Temple, Morris was nominated for multiple journalism awards and worked with Temple Update soon after arriving on campus. At the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Emmy Awards, she won the Best Talent - News, Sports, Performer category, and her work was nominated for the Hearst National Journalism Awards.

Lauren Morris/Temple Update

Last April, Morris was surprised with a $10,000 scholarship in honor of the late Trudy Haynes, who became the first Black TV reporter in Philadelphia when she began working at Channel 3 in 1965.

The annual award is given to a student pursuing a career in journalism in partnership between CBS News Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists.

Morris said Haynes and her father, who passed away in 2024, inspired and motivated her to pursue a career in journalism.

"Trudy Haynes is someone who I've always looked up to, especially as someone who is in her same sorority, as well as just being a trailblazer in the Philadelphia area," Morris said.

The Klein College of Media and Communication graduation ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Liacouras Center. David Boardman, Temple University's interim provost and the dean of Klein College, will deliver the keynote address.