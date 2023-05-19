Watch CBS News
Truck slams into car dealership in Vineland, N.J. and catches fire

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- A pickup truck slammed into a car dealership overnight, sparking a fire and damaging the business, AG Autogroup.

Delsea Drive is closed near Forest Grove Road as responders work at the crash scene.

A wall of the building was in pieces as a result of the crash. 

We are still waiting for more information on what happened and how the crash occurred.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 7:06 AM

