Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.
The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.
It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use.
The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
