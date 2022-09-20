Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

Trolley Car Diner stopped on its way to restoration facility Wayne Junction

Trolley car diner stoped on its way to restoration facility Wayne Junction

Trolley car diner stoped on its way to restoration facility Wayne Junction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.

The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.

It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use.

The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.