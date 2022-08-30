Beloved Mt. Airy Trolley Car Diner moving to Wayne Junction for restoration

Trolley Car Diner moving from Mt. Airy to storage facility in Wayne Junction

Trolley Car Diner moving from Mt. Airy to storage facility in Wayne Junction

Trolley Car Diner moving from Mt. Airy to storage facility in Wayne Junction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former Trolley Car Diner will hit the road Wednesday morning. It is leaving its longtime home on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy and being transported to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.

After that, it will be repaired, restored and eventually ready for service once again.

It has been a beloved Mt. Airy institution for over 20 years.