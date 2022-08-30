Watch CBS News
Local News

Beloved Mt. Airy Trolley Car Diner moving to Wayne Junction for restoration

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Trolley Car Diner moving from Mt. Airy to storage facility in Wayne Junction
Trolley Car Diner moving from Mt. Airy to storage facility in Wayne Junction 00:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former Trolley Car Diner will hit the road Wednesday morning. It is leaving its longtime home on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy and being transported to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.

Beloved Mount Airy Trolley Car Diner to be moved for restauration

After that, it will be repaired, restored and eventually ready for service once again.

It has been a beloved Mt. Airy institution for over 20 years.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.