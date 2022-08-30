Beloved Mt. Airy Trolley Car Diner moving to Wayne Junction for restoration
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The former Trolley Car Diner will hit the road Wednesday morning. It is leaving its longtime home on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy and being transported to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.
After that, it will be repaired, restored and eventually ready for service once again.
It has been a beloved Mt. Airy institution for over 20 years.
