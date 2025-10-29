Pennsylvania native and Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage sets rookie World Series record in Game 5 vs. Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage, a Pennsylvania native, struck out a record 12 batters Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 6-1 victory.

The 12 strikeouts are the most by a rookie in a World Series game. The record was previously held by Don Newcombe, who recorded 11 strikeouts as a rookie with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1949.

Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after pitching in the seventh inning during Game Five of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Yesavage played at Boyertown Area High School, which is about an hour northwest of Philadelphia.

In Game 5 vs. the Dodgers, Yesavage went seven innings, recorded 12 strikeouts, and allowed three hits, including a home run to Enrique Hernández. He left the game with a 5-1 lead over Los Angeles.

Entering Wednesday night's game, Yesavage had already pitched in four postseason games for Toronto, including Game 1 of the World Series. In the four games, he recorded a 4.26 ERA with 27 strikeouts and allowed nine earned runs.

In Game 1 of the World Series, which ended in an 11-4 win for the Blue Jays, Yesavage had five strikeouts and allowed two earned runs through four innings.

Yesavage made his postseason debut in the American League Division Series vs. the New York Yankees, when he had a massive game with 11 strikeouts in a 13-7 win.

Game 6 of the World Series will be Friday night in Toronto at the Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays will have the chance to win their third title.

The last time the Blue Jays won the World Series was in 1993 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.