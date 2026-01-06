Trevor Zegras scores twice against former team as Philadelphia Flyers defeat Gauthier, Ducks

Trevor Zegras scored twice for the Philadelphia Flyers in his first game against his former Anaheim team to lead them to a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday night.

Cutter Gauthier scored his 20th goal of the season for the Ducks in his second game in Philadelphia against the franchise he forced to trade him — and turned him into one of Philly's biggest sports villains.

On a night the Flyers honored late founder Ed Snider, the arena was packed with fans just happy to root again for a team in playoff contention.

Flyers fans mostly showed up to boo — and profanely chant - at Gauthier. They roared in the second period when Garnet Hathaway cleanly crushed Gauthier into the boards.

The Flyers were forced to trade Gauthier, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, a year ago because he wouldn't sign, train or even communicate with the Flyers. Gauthier has never made his exact excuse for wanting out publicly clear — just one more reason for Flyers fans to jeer him like a pro wrestling bad guy.

There was a scary moment early in the second when Ross Johnston leveled Jamie Drysdale — whom the Flyers acquired for Gauthier — and the defenseman was face down on the ice for several minutes. The stretcher came out but Drysdale was eventually helped up and walked with assistance to the locker room.

Johnston was hit with 5 minutes for interference and given a game misconduct.

The two teams made another big trade with each over the summer when the Flyers landed Zegras once Anaheim concluded he no longer fit the Ducks' roster as they attempt to end their seven-year playoff drought.

Zegras — who followed Gauthier with two straight goals in the first period for a 2-1 lead —will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Flyers expect him to be a key part in their ascent in the East standings.

Cam York and Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers and Nikita Gregbenkin added an empty-netter. Alex Killorn had a goal for Anaheim.

Up next

Anaheim plays Thursday at Carolina.

Flyers host Toronto on Thursday.