Tredyffrin Township police warn of rise in pickpocketing

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Tredyffrin Township police are warning people about a rise in pickpocket crimes.

Police say the thieves are targeting women at the Paoli Acme and T.J. Maxx in the Gateway Shopping Center.

Detectives say one person distracts the victim, then another thief steals their wallet from their purse.

Police say the suspects have then used the stolen credit cards to make large purchases.

It's unclear if the suspects know each other.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the individuals pictured below are asked to contact Detective Dan McFadden at 610-408-3649 or via email at dmcfadden@tredyffrin.org.