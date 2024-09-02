Watch CBS News
Missing child pulled from pond in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A child who was drowning was pulled from a pond in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, on Monday night, police said. 

Police said officers were sent out at around 7 p.m. for reports of a missing child at 500 Lee Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the missing child, who was then taken to CHOP's King of Prussia hospital. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 

The Tredyffrin Township police is asking people in the area of Wilson Farm Park in Chesterbrook due to police activity. 

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time, and more information will be provided as it becomes available. 

