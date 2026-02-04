5 ways to save money on travel using credit card points, according to local travel pro

If you're looking to travel more without blowing your budget, credit card points can help you stretch your dollars further — if you know how to use them.

Brian Keith, founder of BryGuides, joins the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast from CBS News Philadelphia to break down how credit card points can dramatically cut your travel costs.

Keith traded a demanding career in finance to travel the world full-time on credit card points and teach others how to do the same. The Penn State University grad shares his best strategies for stretching points and miles further, avoiding common pitfalls and turning everyday spending into discounted flights and hotel stays.

Start with the right rewards card

Keith says picking a credit card should begin with your goals: Are you looking for cash back? Cheaper flights? Hotel savings?

For travelers, he recommends cards that earn flexible, transferable points, which allow you to move points between airlines and hotel partners instead of being locked into a single brand.

Don't overlook sign‑up bonuses

Many premium travel cards offer large sign‑up bonuses — sometimes 60,000 to 75,000 points — if you spend a set amount in the first few months.

Keith says these bonuses alone can cover a flight or hotel stay.

"It's that nice hit of excitement right from the jump," he said.

Use point multipliers on everyday spending

From groceries to gas to dining out, many cards offer 2x, 3x or even 4x points in specific categories.

Keith says aligning your natural spending with those multipliers is one of the easiest ways to build points quickly without changing your habits.

Stack your rewards by using online shopping portals

Keith recommends using online shopping portals — like Rakuten or airline e‑shopping sites — before making purchases. These portals offer bonus points on top of what you earn from your card.

"That's double‑dipping," he said. "You're getting points not only from the purchase that you're making on the card, but then additional points."

Some portal bonuses jump as high as 15 to 20 times the normal reward rate during major shopping periods, he said.

Redeem smarter — and don't hoard your points

When it's time to redeem, Keith suggests comparing the cash price of a flight with the point value.

Sometimes transferring points to an airline partner can cut the cost dramatically.

In one example, he describes how transferring points for a flight to the Caribbean or Europe can save up to 90% of the points you'd spend by booking directly through a credit card portal.

Just don't wait too long.

Points lose value over time, Keith said. A point today is going to be worth more than a point a year from now.

Keith also encourages travelers to "follow the deal, not the destination," meaning flexible travelers often get the biggest savings.

The In Your Corner podcast is all about finding your practical solutions to everyday issues. Each week features a different guest expert. You can find new episodes posted Wednesdays on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel.

