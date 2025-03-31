Philadelphia leaders mark Transgender Day of Visibility with flag-raising ceremony at City Hall

Philadelphia leaders and advocates gathered at City Hall on Monday to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility with a flag-raising ceremony aimed at promoting visibility, equity and community empowerment.

The event, themed "Transcending Barriers - Transforming Futures," was hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs and featured speakers and performers who shared personal experiences and calls to action.

As the pink, white and blue transgender pride flag was raised outside City Hall, Yari, a nonbinary trans femme drag performer, delivered a powerful vocal performance. Community members holding signs listened as activists like Hazel Edwards shared their experiences growing up as transgender in Philadelphia.

Edwards, who now serves as the program director at GALAEI, a queer social justice organization, shared challenges she faced navigating educational institutions. Edwards said perseverance helped her continue advocating for herself and her entire community.

"We are working on initiatives to work with and support trans women and specifically talking about economic justice and investing in our own community," she said.

Tyrell Brown, a nonbinary activist who currently serves as GALAEI's executive director, urged fellow trans folk to uplift each other. Brown will take office as the incoming director of the Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs in April.

"I need all of you to re-commit to each other. To re-commit to our duty of protecting each other, serving each other. It's time to get involved," Brown said.

Transgender activist Miayanna Brooks echoed that sentiment. She acknowledged the challenges the transgender community faces, particularly under the current presidential administration, and shared how community members can show allyship.

"Ask someone who is willing to open up. Learn the story, the history, the background," Brooks said. "Be there in more than just performative spaces. Help [the trans community] behind the scenes."