Freight train crash shuts down Lansdale, Pennsylvania SEPTA station

SEPTA was forced to suspend service at its Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Regional Rail station Tuesday morning after a crash involving a pickup truck and a freight train.

Lansdale Police Chief Michael Trail said a pickup truck collided with a Pennsylvania Northeastern Railroad train where the tracks intersect with Broad Street, near the Lansdale Regional Rail station.

Two people pulled from the pickup truck were taken to hospitals and their conditions were not immediately available.

Trail said the train had box cars and tanker cars but was unsure of their contents. There were no leaks at the scene.

The road is closed at the intersection of Vine Street and Broad Street, so drivers should seek alternate routes and be aware of detours in the borough, he said.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the freight train was using SEPTA tracks. The Lansdale-Doylestown line will suspend service to the station until the tracks are clear.

According to SEPTA's website, outbound service on the line will operate normally to Glenside Station, but inbound service is suspended.

There was no estimate on when the scene would be cleared.

