Philadelphia-area travelers face traffic heading to Jersey Shore for Labor Day weekend

Drivers brave traffic on Atlantic City Expressway to get to Jersey Shore for Labor Day weekend

Cars packed the roadways Thursday evening as families headed to the Jersey Shore for Labor Day weekend.

Some coming from the Philadelphia area said they faced up to three hours of stop-and-go traffic.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with drivers who made a pit stop at the Frank Farley Service Plaza along the Atlantic City Expressway.

They say they left when they could and hoped for the best traffic-wise.

"Normally I would go earlier in the day, but I had to work today," said Stephanie Melko, who was headed to Sea Isle.

Many people say they are not letting this traffic bother them and are trying to squeeze in a little bit of fun with what's left of summer.

"It is not over yet, it's beautiful," said Jim Buccafuri, who lives in Huntingdon Valley. "Come on down."

AAA says Thursday and Friday are the busiest travel days as people head to their Labor Day holiday destinations.

Gas prices have been relatively stable all summer, which fueled summer road trips, according to AAA.

"Here in our area, because of our proximity to the shore, to the beaches, to the mountains, most people will be driving to their destinations, and they'll be able to take advantage of a long holiday weekend to kind of send off summer in style," said Jana Tidwell from AAA.

Those headed to the shore said they were looking forward to their end-of-summer plans.

"Relaxing and hitting the bars. That's it," Buccafuri said.

"Just have a nice break before school starts," Melko said.

And when it comes to beating traffic on the way back, drivers say they are still deciding whether to leave Sunday night or Monday morning.