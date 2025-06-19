Tractor-trailer goes off bridge near Old Mill Road in Chester County, Pennsylvania

A tractor-trailer went off the bridge on the Route 30 bypass near Old Mill Road in Sadsbury Township Thursday afternoon, Chester County dispatch said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Sadsburyville Fire Company No. 1 said on Facebook that the Route 30 bypass and Old Mill Road will be impacted for several hours until the area can be investigated and cleared. They also urge drivers to avoid the area and respect the fire and police officials when traveling in the area.

A lane restriction is in place on U.S. 30 Eastbound between Lincoln Highway and three miles west of the Coatesville exit due to fire department activity.

The fire company said on Thursday that the Route 30 bypass is closed or will be closed in both directions, as well as Old Mill Road between Business Route 30 and Old Wilmington Road. Hazmat personnel are also en route to the scene, according to the fire department.

