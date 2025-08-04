Former Philadelphia student athletes come together to honor legendary track coach Fred Rosenfeld

Overbrook and Central High alumni come together to honor legendary track coach

Overbrook and Central High alumni come together to honor legendary track coach

Overbrook and Central High alumni come together to honor legendary track coach

Former Philadelphia students and athletes are coming together to honor a coach whose guidance extended far beyond the track.

Coach Fred Rosenfeld wasn't just a record-breaking track and field coach — he was a mentor, motivator, and a lifeline to hundreds of young athletes across the city.

"I think any coach is trying to get better. That's pretty much what I did." Rosenfeld said in his final interview.

From Overbrook to Central High, Rosenfeld coached during some of the city's most turbulent decades, including the 1970s, when gang violence crept onto school campuses and even onto the track.

Steven Bayne, who ran for Coach Rose at Overbrook High, still recalls the way he kept the team focused and united.

"Somehow, he — with those other coaches — was able to keep us together. Made us want to run together, be together, and win together," Bayne said.

Rosenfeld's legacy includes 51 Philadelphia Public League Championships, but his athletes say it was the discipline, pride, and love he instilled that made the difference.

State Rep. Morgan Cephus, one of the first girls to win a public league cross country title under Rosenfeld, credits him with shaping her path in public service.

"He didn't have to stay in the community… but he did," Cephus said.

Now, a community of former runners — led by Bayne — is raising funds to install a permanent plaque honoring Rosenfeld at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

"In Jewish culture, to remember someone is to keep them alive," said museum spokesperson Rachel Berger.

Rosenfeld passed away in 2024, surrounded by loved ones and former athletes who became like family.

"Coach. Teacher. Friend," Bayne said.

The plaque honoring Coach Fred Rosenfeld is expected to be unveiled this fall.