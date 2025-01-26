Pennsylvania elected official resigns after mimicking Elon Musk gesture

A local elected official in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has resigned after coming under fire for a video shared on social media.

Laura Smith resigned from the Towamencin Township Board of Supervisors after a video in which she mimicked a gesture made by Elon Musk during a rally related to President Trump's inauguration. During a speech, Musk held his hand to his chest and then extended his arm saying "my heart goes out to you." Some said the gesture looked like a Nazi salute, while others said it was a harmless gesture taken out of context.

In a statement announcing her resignation, she said the video she posted "has been greatly mischaracterized" and said she has taken down the video.

"I abhor racism, anti-Semitic or discrimination in any fashion or form and my record as a township supervisor attests to my commitment to treat all people with dignity and respect," she said in the statement.

The board intends to accept the resignation at a public meeting as soon as possible, according to the township website.

Smith previously resigned from the board of Knights for Life, a local foundation that supports people facing life-threatening medical conditions and adversity, and the board of trustees of the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library.

In a statement, Knights for Life confirmed Smith resigned from the board and said "we remain dedicated to our purpose and reject anything that distracts from our mission."

"The views expressed in [Smith's] TikTok video are in direct conflict with the mission and principles upheld by the Montgomery County-Public Library, its Board of Trustees, staff and the community it serves," the library system said in a statement in part.