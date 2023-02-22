At least 75 displaced by Mercer County storms, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Fast-moving storms left behind significant damage in New Jersey Tuesday.

A Tornado Warning in Mercer County brought mid-day thunderstorms, uprooted trees in their path, left behind debris and damaged property.

The warning was eventually lifted, but there's plenty of clean-up ahead in parts of Mercer County.

The National Weather Service will send crews Wednesday to survey the damage.

"We do have 27 uninhabitable apartment units here, as well as 75 to 100 displaced residents," Chris Longo, the Chief of Police of Lawrence Township, said.

For many who live in Lawrence Township, they didn't think much of the noise they heard outside.

But, it brought plenty of damage and impacted roads in the area.

A tree fell on a house in Lawrence Township, while destruction from the storm also caused closures on Quaker Bridge Road and Route 1.

"I was home," JJ Malyska said. "I was on the couch, watching some TV and heard what I was thought was the landscaping crew."

"I was in the house and about to get my kids ready for their haircuts and all we heard was this loud thunder," Aisha Lee said.

Once the storm passed and residents stepped outside, they could see with their eyes what their ears couldn't reveal.

"As we were coming out, we noticed the tree fell on the car," Lee said.

Amidst all of the destruction occurring in just a matter of a few seconds, no lives were lost and no injuries were reported.

"I feel lucky," Lee said. "I feel blessed that God was protecting us."

Longo urges Lawrence Square Village residents to go to the clubhouse at 1 Simonelli Court, Lawrence, New Jersey. for assistance and resources. They also said other resources will be available with the help of The Red Cross.