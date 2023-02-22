Officials to examine Mercer County for signs of possible tornado damage

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Was it merely storm damage, or was a tornado to blame?

Uprooted trees landed on homes and cars, causing significant damage in Mercer County after fast-moving storms swept through the area Tuesday.

Officials from the National Weather Service are expected to be in the area Wednesday surveying the damage to determine if a tornado officially touched down.

According to NEXT Weather meteorologist Kate Bilo, a storm cell over Mercer County Tuesday afternoon was showing signs of possible rotation Tuesday as gusty showers rolled through.

The officials investigating the storm damage are expected to make the call by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It all happened in a matter of minutes Tuesday.

While February tornadoes have been rare, we've counted four in New Jersey since 1950 and seven in Pennsylvania.

Around 3:45 p.m. the West Windsor Communications Center was flooded with calls from people reporting a significant weather event in progress.

Minutes later, it was over, but the damage was done: power lines were taken down and trees were uprooted out of the ground and ended up on top of vehicles and homes.

A building in Mercer County, New Jersey was damaged after strong storms Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Officials were investigating whether a tornado had touched down in the region. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The developments of Dutch Neck Estates and Jefferson Park are among the most affected areas.

Many of the residents we talked to didn't think much of the noise they were hearing until they walked outside and saw the damage left behind.

"As we were coming out, we noticed that the tree fell on the car," resident Aisha Lee said.

Resident JJ Malyska heard a noise that he couldn't identify at first.

"And then the noise got louder, I opened the front door, saw thunder and lightning, hail came down," Malyska said.

Lee said she was lucky she didn't leave sooner.

"This could've been me and my kids in the car," Lee said.

Since the storm hit, firefighters have been going door to door checking on affected residents, and officers have been helping with road closures as a result of downed trees and power lines.

We're told about 10 homes were damaged by falling trees, 27 apartment units are uninhabitable and about 75-100 people have been displaced from their homes.

Maybe the most incredible part of this story is that no lives were lost and no injuries were reported.

But there is quite a bit of damage.

Residents who need help are being told to go to the clubhouse of Lawrence Square Village, where the Red Cross will be providing additional resources.