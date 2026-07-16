Tornado warning for parts of Burlington and Ocean counties in New Jersey expires

A tornado warning for parts of Burlington and Ocean counties in New Jersey expired at 8:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm will remain in effect for Burlington and Ocean counties until 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly said the storm was moving from east to west through the southern part of Ocean County. There were wind gust reports of 77 and 84 mph in Surf City.

Along with the storms, other parts of the Philadelphia region are dealing with poor air quality due to wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota moving through the Delaware Valley.

The thick wildfire smoke is creating hazy skies, and a Code Red Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the region Thursday night.

The NEXT Weather team has issued an alert for Saturday as the Delaware Valley could deal with some storms that could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Earlier this week, parts of Philadelphia were hit by multiple microbursts as severe storms hit the area.