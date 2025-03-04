Watch CBS News
Meet the artistic director bringing "Tony N' Tina's Wedding" to Peddler's Village

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tony n' Tina's Wedding performances to begin at Cock 'n Bull Restaurant in Peddler's Village
Tony n' Tina's Wedding performances to begin at Cock 'n Bull Restaurant in Peddler's Village 01:55

Howard Perloff, the artistic director and producer of the popular dinner theater production "Tony N' Tina's Wedding," has been making families laugh for over 40 years.

Perloff is known to sing Frank Sinatra's classic "New York, New York" at his Bucks County home. With only days away from opening night, he wanted to discuss another classic.

"The evening is like going to a real wedding, and all the guests are actors," Perloff said.

He laughs as he describes Tony and Tina's hilarious and over-the-top Italian wedding.

"They get married on the dance floor, then there's dancing, there's speeches but everything is comical," Perloff said.

"Tony N' Tina's Wedding" is an interactive comedy and dinner performance where the guests are part of the show.

Perloff has been producing the show since 1989. After seeing it in New York City, he had to bring it to Philadelphia.

"I was the first one to produce it out of town, and I've produced it more than the original people," Perloff said.

There are thousands, too many to count, but as a Northeast Philadelphia native, theater has always been his passion.

"I went to Olney High School. I put on shows there. I went to Julliard and put on three shows at Julliard," Perloff said. "They were really good shows."

As Perloff continued playing "New York, New York," he says the key to great shows is the people on and off the stage.

Tickets for "Tony N' Tina's Wedding" are available on Peddler's Village website. The first show is Wednesday night, and the final show is Sunday.

