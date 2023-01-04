Toll hike coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday

Tolls to go up on Pennsylvania Turnpike later this week

Tolls to go up Pennsylvania Turnpike later this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up if you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike: get ready for higher tolls.

The toll hike, which was approved last year, goes into effect Sunday, January 8, at 12:01 a.m.

Drivers will see a 5% increase.

E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the lowest rates, saving nearly 60% more than drivers using toll by plate, which captures a photo of the vehicle, as it drives through the toll and a bill is mailed.