Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returning to Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks for holiday season

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- Get ready for the return of dazzling light displays, just in time for the holidays. More than 1 million light bulbs will twinkle for visitors at the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular this season. 

The popular holiday light show is returning to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. 

It will begin on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and runs through Dec. 31. 

In addition to the sparkling lights, the winter wonderland will also include an ice skating rink and a 2-lane ice slide. 

Ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more details. 



