Tim and Tolly Sherry, the Philly-area couple behind viral Timtoksherry dance videos, share how it all started

Tim and Tolly Sherry never set out to become internet famous.

The couple, married for more than 30 years, were simply doing what they have always done: dancing at home, laughing together and enjoying old-school music.

But when their son Brad got married last year — with plenty of cameras rolling — everything changed.

Tolly and Brad's mother-son dance to Earth, Wind & Fire quickly took off on social media. Days later, Tim joined in, posting a video of the two of them dancing together.

Tolly Sherry dances with her son Brad at his wedding. Tim and Tolly Sherry

Since then, Tim and Tolly's videos on TikTok and Instagram, where they go by @timtoksherry, have garnered hundreds of thousands to even millions of views.

The Sherrys say the attention has been surprising, but the response from viewers has meant the most. They often hear from people watching from hospital beds, people battling cancer and families going through difficult times.

Recently, the couple met fans in person at an old-school dance party benefiting Bringing Hope Home, a Malvern, Pennsylvania, nonprofit that helps pay essential household bills for people facing cancer.

Their platform has now grown to more than 200,000 followers.

Still, the Sherrys say they are keeping it simple: no fancy backdrops, no choreography, and no cameos — unless your last name is Sherry.

They post new videos every Monday and Friday, mixing old-school favorites with the occasional modern hit.