Watch CBS News
Local News

Man who died after explosions at U.S. Steel Clairton plant identified

By Lauren Linder,
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man who died after explosions at U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania identified
Man who died after explosions at U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania identified 02:34

One of the two people who died following multiple explosions at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Monday has been identified as Timothy Quinn, the victim's family told KDKA. 

default-99.png
Timothy Quinn was killed following multiple explosions at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Aug. 11, 2025. Credit: Timothy Quinn's family

The sister of Quinn confirmed to KDKA that he died on Monday. The Fitz Henry native was 39 years old. Fitz Henry is a neighborhood in Smithton, Westmoreland County.

An initial explosion happened at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works just before 11 a.m. on Monday, followed by multiple reported secondary explosions, Allegheny County said in a news release. Quinn and another person were killed, and at least 10 people were injured. The second victim has not been identified as of Monday night. 

The explosions occurred inside the "reversing room"  between batteries 13 and 15, sources told KDKA. The room acts as a mechanical regulator, making sure the coal bakes evenly in the oven.

Authorities are investigating the explosions. No cause was determined immediately. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue