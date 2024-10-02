Tim Walz traveling to Pennsylvania today for first campaign events after debate with JD Vance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is traveling to Pennsylvania for a series of bus tour campaign events Wednesday, fresh off his first and only scheduled vice presidential debate with JD Vance.

Walz is slated to land in Harrisburg in the afternoon before traveling to York for a Harris-Walz rally with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman. After joining another campaign event in York County, he'll continue on to Reading to meet with Latino leaders, according to the Harris campaign.

The governor most recently visited Pennsylvania in September, where he spoke at a campaign rally in Allentown. Since formally being named Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate back in August, Walz has made numerous stops in the Keystone State, including in Pittsburgh, Lancaster and Erie.

Battleground state Pennsylvania has been a focus of both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns in the months leading up to the election.

According to Harris' office, the Democratic ticket has 50 field offices across the state. Trump has appeared at numerous events in Pennsylvania, and plans to return to Butler County, the site of the first assassination attempt against him, on Oct. 5. Most recently, Vance spoke at a Bucks County athletic club on Sept. 28.

CBS News polling from Sept. 22 showed that Harris had a slight edge over Trump among likely voters both nationally and in battleground states.

Following Tuesday night's debate, CBS News polling showed voters' "favorable" opinions grew for both Vance and Walz, Vance from 40% to 49% and Walz from 52% to 60%.

The new numbers also found that 42% of debate watchers said Vance won the debate, while 41% thought Walz emerged as the winner. Seventeen percent said they thought the candidates tied.