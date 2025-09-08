Tiger Woods' learning lab at Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek Golf Course is about more than golf

Microscopes, science experiments and a music recording studio aren't things likely to be found on many golf courses around the country. But on the site of the old Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia, STEAM education is the sport of choice right now.

"It's been a godsend for her," Jamila Kinsey said.

Kinsey says her daughter, Amira, is almost always at the Smilow-Woodland TGR Learning Lab, a 30,000 square foot facility at the heart of historic golfing grounds. Since opening in April, officials said thousands of kids have come through their doors, with a focus on those in underserved communities.

On nights and weekends, kids can spend time learning everything from robotics to music production, forensic science, health and wellness, and even college and career readiness. Fatima Choudery said she asked her fellow students to sum up the lab with one word.

"Innovation, safety, fun, community, empowerment, and the one word that stood out the most, home," Choudery said.

The lab is the vision of one of the greatest golfers who has ever played: Tiger Woods. On Monday, Woods came to West Philadelphia to see, first-hand, the impact it's having.

"I didn't start the foundation to produce golfers that hit golf balls," Woods said. "I started the foundation to produce the greatest humans possible."

The Philly lab is Woods' second in the United States, with the first in Anaheim, California. But why Cobbs Creek?

"There are so many places you could be around the globe. You chose Philly," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

A major influence was Charlie Sifford, the first Black golfer to play on the PGA Tour. Sifford called the Cobbs Creek course home. At the time, it was one of the few that allowed people of all races, ethnicities and genders to play.

Sifford was also a mentor to Woods, someone Woods says was like a grandfather to him.

"I think there's no greater respect that I can give the man than naming my child, Charlie, after him," Woods said.

The lab may not be focused on golf, but it still serves as a centerpiece for a complete restoration of the Cobbs Creek Golf Course.

The Cobbs Creek Foundation took over the renovations after the course closed in 2019. They then started the lengthy, multi-million dollar process of bringing the historic site back to life, which also includes a project to work on Cobbs Creek itself to prevent flooding in the area.

A 9-hole "short course" behind the learning lab is slated to open later this year, as is a two-story driving range and a restaurant.

The 18-hole "Championship Olde Course" is slated to open in 2027, with its original layout from 1916, according to the foundation's website. Foundation leaders have high hopes for the future.

"Cobbs Creek will be a destination for public golf in Philadelphia, and will be a future site for a regular PGA Tour stop," Foundation Board Chairman Christopher Maguire said.

But importantly, Maguire said the goal is to have golf and education work hand-in-hand at Cobbs Creek. The foundation's plan is to eventually see revenue from the golf operation fund the learning lab, according to Maguire.

On Monday, Woods, Shapiro and other state and local lawmakers spoke with kids at the lab and got a tour of the classrooms. While Woods said he believes things are off to a good start at Cobbs Creek, he believes they are just getting started in making an impact on this community.

"There are about 2,000 kids within the radius here that could come here," Woods said. "You're impacting all their lives just by you being here."