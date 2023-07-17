Historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course restoration begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - For years, a historic golf course in West Philadelphia has been falling apart.

A renovation project started Monday, and the goal is to restore it to its former glory.

Zach Paris, the golf coach at Boys' Latin of Philadelphia in Cobbs Creek, says it's important getting them hands-on training but there are few public golf courses near the school.

"We've played at a number of places. We played at Walnut Lane golf course in the Roxborough area, but that's a 45-minute to an hour commute," Paris said.

Soon the team will have a new home only 10 minutes away — Cobbs Creek Golf Course.

CBS News Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington emceed the groundbreaking Monday.

The ceremony kicks off a $100-million renovation aimed at bringing the golf course back to life.

Right now, the club house is boarded up and there are lots of dead trees.

Officials say the course shut down three years ago because it was too expensive to maintain, mainly because of flooding.

"The prior operator of the golf course that had a partnership with the city of Philadelphia walked away from their arrangement and the city was forced to close the course," Jeff Stanhan, the president of the Cobbs Creek Foundation, said.

The revitalized Cobbs Creek will be state-of-the-art, featuring an 18-hole championship course, a 9-hole short course, restaurant and TGR learning lab, offering youth STEM programs.

"People are going to come from all over the world to golf here, and that's a good thing," State Sen. Vincent Hughes said.

The course is expected to be an economic boost and create 150 new jobs.

For Paris and his golf team, it's a community gem.

"Right now we don't have a home course," Paris said. "We're always looking for places to play. That's one of the reason we're so excited the golf course is getting started again."

Officials say when the course originally opened in 1916, it was one of the first to welcome Black and female golfers, when most private golf clubs would have turned them away.

The revitalized golf course will continue its tradition of welcoming all.

Construction is expected to be complete by 2026.