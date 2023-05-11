Suspect charged with rape in connection to sexual assault near Penn, Drexel: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a suspect in connection to a sexual assault near the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University about a week ago.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. by the Hamilton Court apartment complex near 38th and Chestnut Streets, according to police.

Ticquarn Thomas, 21, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including rape, unlawful restraint, sexual assault, terroristic threats, indecent exposure and more, police said.

Police say he approached the woman with a knife while she took out the trash at the off-campus apartments, where many Penn students live.

Since the alleged attack, students say they're afraid to be by themselves outside at night.

"At night, walking alone, it can feel scary," Leah Mizrachi, a Penn student, said.

"I would say Chestnut, Spruce, and Walnut, I wouldn't feel safe walking past 11 p.m. If I'm walking back late, I would tend to stick to Locust because I feel like there are a lot of students walking and I feel like people are out and about and it's well lit," Emma Bhansingh, a Penn student, said.