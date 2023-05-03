Man wanted for attempted sexual assault near Penn, Drexel, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who sources say attempted to sexually assault a woman near the University of Pennsylvania campus.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday by the Hamilton Court apartment complex near 38th and Chestnut Streets.

Police need help identifying a man who they say approached the woman with a knife while she took out the trash at the off-campus apartments, where many Penn students live.

Surveillance video shows a man who police say attempted to sexually assault a Penn student in University City. Police are trying to identify the man. Philadelphia police

Police say the man is 6 feet tall, approximately 20-30 years old with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded shirt, blue jeans and peach-colored sneakers.

Students hope an arrest is made.

"Something needs to be done," a student said.

There is now an increased police presence in the area, and a UPenn patrol car is now stationed outside.

Since the attack, students tell us they're afraid to be by themselves outside at night.

"At night, walking alone, it can feel scary," Leah Mizrachi, a Penn student, said.

"I would say Chestnut, Spruce, and Walnut, I wouldn't feel safe walking past 11 p.m. If I'm walking back late, I would tend to stick to Locust because I feel like there are a lot of students walking and I feel like people are out and about and it's well lit," Emma Bhansingh, a Penn student, said.

"There's a lot of creeps around," Shobi Wise, a resident, said.

Many students and residents who live on or near the University City campuses say safety is a daily concern.

"There have been instances where I haven't felt safe at all. There have been men, they'll either approach me or call out to me," Wise said.

Wise said she was not surprised by what happened.

"Personally I try not to go out after sunset but when I do I bring around pepper spray. I have it with me right now," Wise said.

Wise is hoping they're able to get their suspect off the streets quickly.

Police recovered a knife at the scene of the incident. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are urging anyone with information to call them.