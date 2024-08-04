Tickets on sale Monday for Philadelphia Eagles season opener watch party at Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are flying south for their 2024-25 season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, but you can still watch the Birds from the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.
On Friday, Sept. 6, the Eagles will host a watch party at the Linc for the game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Corinthians Arena.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m., and doors for the watch party open at 6 p.m.
Seats in the lower bowl cost $30 each and club level tickets are $35. Pre-paid parking is also available for $15.
The Eagles-Packers game marks the first time the NFL has played an international game in Brazil, and will be the first Friday night game of the NFL's opening weekend in over 50 years.
For fans looking to make the trip to South America for the Eagles' regular-season opener, the team said tickets can be purchased through On Location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL. Philly sports travel groups, including Phans of Philly, also have packages that cover airfare, hotel and tickets to the game. Fans can place a deposit for the trip on their website.
Prefer to watch the Eagles live at the Linc? Single-game tickets are also now on sale.
At the team's first and only open practice of the season, thousands of fans packed Lincoln Financial Field to get a first glimpse at this year's team in action.
"I think it's a way to get hyped for the season," Eric Husosky, of Brick Township, New Jersey, said. "I'm ready for it."
Eagles 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
- Week 1: Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 2: Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints
- Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 5: BYE
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at New York Giants
- Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week: 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 at Los Angeles Rams
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens
- Week: 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 at Commanders
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Cowboys
- Week 18: TBD vs. Giants