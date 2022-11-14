Watch CBS News
Tickets for Pink show at Citizens Bank Park go on sale soon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Homegrown talent Pink is stopping in Philly next year as part of her summer stadium tour.

The artist will be at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 23, 2023, as part of her 21-city Summer Carnival Tour. In Philly, she'll be joined by guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

