Three dead, including two children, in North Philadelphia house fire

An investigation is underway after three people, including two children, died after a house fire in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3400 block of Hope Street. The three people who died, a 45-year-old woman, a six-year-old girl, and a five-year-old boy, were all taken to the hospital initially.

"They found heavy smoke conditions in the first and second floor. Two engines, two ladders went into service. All the fire was in the first floor rear. They went into service and did a search and rescue. We found three occupants. They removed the occupants," said Deputy Fire Chief Frank Hannan.

Philadelphia fire officials tell CBS News Philadelphia that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

