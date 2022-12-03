Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands attend Visit Philly Holiday Parade in Center City

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Thousands attend Visit Philly Holiday Parade in Center City
Thousands attend Visit Philly Holiday Parade in Center City 01:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rain showers haven't stopped people in Philadelphia from ringing in the holiday season. Thousands of people have gathered in Center City to watch the second annual Visit Philly Holiday Parade on Saturday.

There's a lot of excitement as families line Market Street from 5th to City Hall. CBS3 met people who came from as far away as Long Island because they have kids participating in the parade

While the parade is still happening, it's a good idea to avoid driving near Market Street from 5th to City Hall as there's still heavy traffic and road closures. 

Brandon Goldner
Brandon-Goldner-web-headshot-1024x576-UNBRANDED.jpg

Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS3 Eyewitness News, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 6:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.