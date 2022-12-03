Thousands attend Visit Philly Holiday Parade in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rain showers haven't stopped people in Philadelphia from ringing in the holiday season. Thousands of people have gathered in Center City to watch the second annual Visit Philly Holiday Parade on Saturday.

There's a lot of excitement as families line Market Street from 5th to City Hall. CBS3 met people who came from as far away as Long Island because they have kids participating in the parade

While the parade is still happening, it's a good idea to avoid driving near Market Street from 5th to City Hall as there's still heavy traffic and road closures.