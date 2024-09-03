Vic Fangio endorses Thomas Booker as option to spell Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thomas Booker was just hoping not to get a phone call from a 215 number a week ago. Booker is on the verge of playing a huge role this week in the Philadelphia Eagles game plan against the Green Bay Packers.

When Vic Fangio was asked who could spell Jordan Davis at nose tackle in Friday's showdown, the defensive coordinator didn't hesitate.

"Booker can," Fangio said. "I'm sure we'll be playing a lot of nickel in this game, too. So, there will only be two defensive linemen in there at that time. Hopefully, the flow of the game will take care of that."

Philadelphia Eagles' Thomas Booker IV walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Matt Slocum/AP

Essentially the fourth defensive tackle on the Eagles, Booker will be relied upon to play the nose tackle in odd fronts when Davis needs a breather. Booker's performance in camp was enough for the Eagles to give him a roster spot — and the opportunity to showcase what he can do against other opponents.

"Vic is a very specific guy when it comes to all this stuff," Booker said. "It's all within very specific plays. He always is one to compliment guys when they make good plays. So I think, for me, when I make plays with my physicality, quickness and stuff, that's what's been noted on."

Just a week ago, Booker was in a battle with Marlon Tuipulotu and P.J. Mustipher for the final spot at defensive tackle. The Eagles kept Tuipulotu and Booker but were awarded former third-round pick Byron Young on waivers 24 hours later.

Eagles defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV goes up against Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Walter Rouse during a preseason game at the Linc on Aug. 24, 2024. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

That was another call Booker didn't get, as the Eagles moved on from Tuipulotu to make room for Young.

"That's all you can do," Booker said. "In this business, you learn pretty quickly. You just gotta focus on what you can control or you end up nerve-racking all the time."

Booker is more than just someone taking up the end of the roster as a game-day inactive. The Eagles trust him to make plays and to make an impact when he does enter the game, just like how Booker performed in the preseason.

Fangio is honest to a fault. Expect Booker to make his Eagles debut in one of the biggest games of the season.

"He's an old-school dude," Booker said. "When you're playing ball and you're making plays, he'll make comments on that. He's never above admonishing somebody, whether they have a lot of prestige in the league or upping someone that might have just got there. Everyone is on an equal playing field, which I appreciate."