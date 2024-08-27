Who did the Philadelphia Eagles cut? Tracking roster cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The clock is ticking for the Philadelphia Eagles — and all NFL teams — to trim their rosters down to 53 players.

While many veterans and starters are safe in their positions, like wide receiver Parris Campbell said, dozens of players have been "fighting" for their jobs throughout training camp and the preseason.

Names to watch include defensive tackle Thomas Booker, safety Tristin McCollum and former All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry, who's been getting reps at safety during camp behind starters C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship.

The Birds have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to make their cuts. Here's a look at who's already been released from the roster.

Eagles cuts tracker

TE C.J. Uzomah

QB Will Grier

DB Parry Nickerson

OLB Julian Okwara

OL Max Scharping