Things to do in Philly this weekend – Memorial Day celebrations, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Hozier, more

Poppy Wall of Honor returns to National Mall in time for Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - It's officially Memorial Day weekend and many are heading to the beach. But if the city is more your vibe, there are plenty of things to do in Philly this weekend.

Here's a list of fun activities to help you kick off the unofficial start of the summer.

Memorial Day celebrations in Philadelphia

The National Constitution Center is honoring fallen veterans with free admission Saturday through Monday. Check out some of the Constitution Center's eye-opening exhibits, artifacts, memorials and monuments this Memorial Day. Secure your tickets ahead of time for this weekend.

One way to pay tribute to those who fought for our country and lost their lives is by educating yourself about their service. Visit the Museum of the American Revolution from Saturday to Monday to learn about service members from the Revolutionary War.

Veterans, military and Blue Star Families will have free admission to the museum including their latest exhibit, Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington's Tent.

Spruce Street Harbor Park opens for the season

While we do love our little life in the city, sometimes we just want to be outside, relaxing in a hammock at the park. And there's truly no better place to kick back in Philly than at the Spruce Street Harbor Park, which is officially opened for the season Friday.

This urban park at Penn's Landing has a breezy boardwalk that you can stroll along the Delaware River, plus floating gardens, comfy hammocks, beautiful lights and locally crafted beers and foods from Philly's top restaurants.

The 2024 opening comes with some new additions, like The Lazy Hammock, a big community area with a performance venue, a video wall for watch parties, and a covered bar; and The Trading Post, which sells homegrown Philadelphia brands of ice cream, snacks and merchandise.

Hozier in Camden New Jersey

Hozier's "Unreal Unearth Tour 2024" is coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden, New Jersey, this Saturday and it's sure to be "Too Sweet" of an experience for fans.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets to sit on the amphitheater's lawn start at $56.96.

@SOULCOMEDY presents... Memorial Day Wknd Comedy Festival at Punch Line Philly

SOULCOMEDY presents... Memorial Day Wknd Comedy Festival at Punch Line Philly

You're going to be ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing, duh!) at this comedy lineup coming to Punch Line Philly this weekend from Friday through Sunday.

Comedian Tu Rae and a list of funny friends -- comedians Shatara Curry, Ronnie Long, Red Carson, JT Moore, Marcus Lavar and Shawn Harvey, just to name a few -- will have you cracking up and coming back for a second show this weekend. Friday's first show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is followed by a later show at 9:45 p.m. If you can't make it to Punch Line Friday night, don't worry! You can still see this comedy troupe in action on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to Friday night's first show start at $38.20

Tank with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas

R&B Legend Tank is teaming up with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas and hitting the road for "The R&B Money Tour" which lands in Philly this Sunday at The Met in North Philly.

This is the first tour where all three musical icons will be featured on the same bill. Come for the artists, stay for a night of smooth R&B music sure to transport you. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $64.75.

The Devon Horse Show & Country Fair

Some of the world's finest equestrians can be found in Devon, Pennsylvania, for more than a week as they compete in the 128th Devon Horse Show.

The show is the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in North America and includes an additional day of riding this year as the number of competitors continues to grow.

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair runs until Sunday, June 2.

Heart in Atlantic City

Heart, the legendary American rock band from the Pacific Northwest is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City this Friday. You'll be dancing in your seat to top hits like "Barracuda," "Alone" and "Crazy On You." The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $123.10.

NCAA Lacrosse Championships

It's the final countdown! The best of the best are set to take the field this Saturday through Monday at Lincoln Financial Field for the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships.

Who will take home the championship trophy? Will it be Notre Dame, University of Virginia, University of Maryland or University of Denver? Be a part of all the action in South Philly this weekend. Tickets can be bought individually by day or in a three-day ticket package.

Sinatra's 'That's Life' concert with Tony Sands

Step into a world of nostalgia at the Milton Theatre in Milton, Delaware, for "Sinatra's 'That's Life' Concert with Tony Sands", starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tony Sands takes center stage, singing Sinatra's greatest hits with an olive oil smooth voice, accompanied by a full band, capturing the nostalgia of the iconic Swing Era.

Ticket prices range from $22 to $25 per person.

What to do in Wildwood Memorial Day weekend

If you're looking to escape the city and hit the shore, North Wildwood and Wildwood are holding several events over the Memorial Day weekend. From a free summer kickoff concert and beach yoga to a farmer's market and a 5k, the Wildwoods have a list of incredible events for people of all ages this weekend.

Jeff Vasser, executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism, said of the more than 120 million people who visit New Jersey every year, 60% of them come during the next four months.

"From an economic development point of view and an economic impact, the shore is the driver of New Jersey tourism," Vasser said. "It's a beautiful day, which is a nice omen for the rest of the summer season."

What's open for the season at the Jersey Shore?

The Jersey Shore will be packed with people looking for ways to have fun in the sun. If you're heading south to the shore this weekend, check out our seasonal Jersey Shore guide to find out what's open in some of New Jersey's most popular shore towns.