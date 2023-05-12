Watch CBS News
Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens popular activities

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens its popular summertime traditions Friday. A full list of entertainment and activities is available just in time for the warm weather. 

The hammocks and waterfront eateries return as well as the Independence Blue Cross River-Rink Summerfest

A variety of artists will also be featured in their studios at the Cherry Street Pier. 

The summer festivities will run through Sept. 24. 

First published on May 12, 2023 / 9:41 AM

