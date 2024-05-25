Family and Friends start Memorial Day weekend with hammocks at Spruce Street Harbor Park in Philadelphia

Family and friends start Memorial Day weekend with hammocks at Spruce Street Harbor Park

Family and friends start Memorial Day weekend with hammocks at Spruce Street Harbor Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Not a hammock was open Friday night at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

"I heard it was their opening night and I just decided to gather some friends and come here and chill out," said Alycia Kaufman.

"We love the lights. We love the breeze off the water it's amazing," said Nicole Middleton from Wilkes-Barre.

As the sun set over Penn's Landing Friday night, the food and drinks were flowing. Many families were out playing games by the water.

"Amazing just to be outside and have some fun, good air, and have a day off of work," said Omar Hunter from North Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia talked with people who said they are just loving the warm weather and taste of summer for Memorial Day weekend.

"I have been enjoying the weather. So worked all day today so I figured come out and have some fun," said Sonia Castillo.

"Given the weather, it's been rainy damp and stuff. It is beautiful," said Gene Lucas from Wilkes-Barre.

While everyone is soaking up the warm weather and breeze, they said it's just the start of their plans for Memorial Day.

Family and visitors usher in the unofficial start of summer in Ocean City

On Friday, the energy and excitement were palpable in Ocean City, New Jersey, also self-proclaimed as America's greatest family resort. Its famous boardwalk was packed with visitors virtually all day long.

And yet, these teens all understood, the true meaning of Memorial Day and why we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on Monday.