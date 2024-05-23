Historic Devon Horse Show and Country Fair back with more competitions than ever

Historic Devon Horse Show and Country Fair back with more competitions than ever

Historic Devon Horse Show and Country Fair back with more competitions than ever

DEVON, Pa. (CBS) – Some of the world's finest equestrians can be found in Devon, Pennsylvania, for more than a week as they compete in the 128th Devon Horse Show.

The show is the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse show in North America and includes an additional day of riding this year as the number of competitors continues to grow.

"With the number of entries increasing every year, we are pleased to offer our riders and attendees an additional day of competition and pageantry," Wayne Grafton, CEO and chairman of Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, said. "This change will distribute the events over an extra day so that the show ends in a timely manner on Sunday and concludes at a reasonable time each evening."

Also at stake is nearly $1 million in prize money.

An additional $1 million was also invested in improvements over the past year, including refurbishments to barns, show rings, the committee stand and fairgrounds.

The Devon Horse Show also boasts a Country Fair that operates as a fundraiser for Bryn Mawr Hospital.

The fairgrounds are traditionally filled with Devon souvenirs, food, an art gallery and an expansive Midway featuring a Ferris wheel, carousel, and games for children of all ages.

"We have boutiques ... we have a range of great things to buy," said Harriette Overend, the show's director of sponsorships.

Some samples of the food available at the Devon Country Fair next to the long-running Devon Horse Show. CBS News Philadelphia

Overend showed us a spread of food available at the fair including fudge, tea sandwiches and lemon sticks.

The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair runs until Sunday, June 2.

Devon Horse Show results, tickets

Results for the Devon Horse Show are being tracked on the show management platform linked here.

If you're looking to visit the Devon Horse Show, tickets are available on DevonHorseShow.net with special packages for events like the Budweiser Clydesdale horses in the ring.

General admission tickets giving you access to every day of the show are available for $100. Tickets for the covered grandstand are nearly sold out.

Single-day general admission tickets are $10 for children 6-12 and seniors over 70, $20 for adults. Adult tickets are $35 for Grand Prix day. More details about what your Devon Horse Show ticket gets you are available on the website.

Where to watch the 2024 Devon Horse Show

The Devon Horse Show is being livestreamed on the USEF Network, affiliated with the U.S. Equestrian Foundation. You must be a USEF member to view the stream, which is powered by the company ClipMyHorse.

Famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses making appearance at Devon Horse Show

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are on a cross-country tour with multiple stops in the Philadelphia region. Before they head elsewhere, they'll make their last stops at the Devon Horse Show.

The horses are set to appear at the event on May 30 and June 1.

You can also see the Clydesdales in Doylestown, West Chester and Berwyn, Pennsylvania in May 2024.