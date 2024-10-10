Beloved Philadelphia soul group The Stylistics celebrate 56 years of bringing the "Sound of Philly"

The Stylistics bring the “Sound of Philly” to Carnegie Hall in New York 50 years later

When we talk about being Philly Proud, the "Sound of Philly" is also included. Music has a deep and rich history in the city.

Philadelphia's own, The Stylistics is part of that history with songs like "Betcha By Golly Wow" and "Break Up to Make Up."

50 years after their first performance at Carnegie Hall in New York, they are returning on Friday night.

"We became a part of the Philadelphia sound," said Airrion Love, a founding member, and baritone singer.

Love and The Stylistics most certainly did and still doing so to this day. Fans absolutely love it.

"It's such an important part of their lives," he said.

They formed in 1966 in Philly by combining local high school rival singing groups known as The Percussions and The Monarchs. When the military draft called the chance to attend college came knocking as well. Just a few members remained and they in turn became The Stylistics.

The mighty three of the Philadelphia music sound included songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and the late Thom Bell. Bell was hired to help take them to the next level.

"Our record company AFKA Records was from New York and they contacted Thom Bell to produce our first three albums," said Love. "Because of that, I think we are lucky enough to still be able to work," said Love.

Only two of the original members are working with the group now but the lyrics, the movements and the showmanship continues well after it all started over five decades ago.

"This year, as The Stylistics, we are celebrating 56 years so that's quite a few generations," said Love. "And because of that sound, because of that music, we have been able to travel the world and continue to do so."