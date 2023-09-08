The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Sept. 4-8

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, law enforcement continues to search for an escaped killer, record-breaking heat prompted schools to close early in the Philly region and more.

Here's what our team worked on this week:

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante escapes from prison

Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run for over a week after escaping Chester County Prison last week.

Cavalcante, who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, got out of the prison by climbing up a wall in the yard. He was then able to escape by getting past barbed wire -- a similar way a different inmate briefly escaped earlier this year.

Cavalcante has reportedly been spotted numerous times since the escape. The latest was around Longwood Gardens on Thursday.

The escape has left businesses and residents in Chester County on edge as law enforcement continues its manhunt.

Recording breaking heat in Philly region

It might be September, but it's felt like the middle of the summer across the Delaware Valley this week.

The heatwave has hit the region hard, forcing schools from Philadelphia to Quakertown in Bucks County to dismiss students early amid the sweltering conditions.

Students head back to school

It was a big week for students and teachers in Philadelphia. The new academic year got underway Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington was up bright and early at the district bus depot in Southwest Philadelphia to see the drivers off on their first routes of the day.

Watlington is also a former school bus driver. He came out to the bus depot to thank the drivers for keeping Philly moving.

Watlington said he's used to being up this early to get in a run on the Schuylkill River Trail or do some CrossFit.

"It's the most exciting day of the school year, the first day is most exciting," Watlington said "The second-most exciting is on graduation day."

Eagles vs. New England Patriots in Week 1

After a Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles will return to the gridiron this week to face the New England Patriots in Week 1.

The game will air on CBS at 4:25 p.m.

Expectations will be high for the Birds this season. They're the favorites to head back to the Super Bowl from the NFC, and they "want to get everyone's best punch" on the way there.

Tune in for everything you need to know for the Eagles-Patriots matchup from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday for Toyota Sunday Kickoff. Then, don't miss the CBS News Philadelphia's post-game coverage on Sports Zone on Sunday night after the evening news.