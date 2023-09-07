Eagles want "everyone's best punch," and it begins Sunday vs. Patriots at New England

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the toughest schedules this season in the NFL, and it begins with the New England Patriots on Sunday, airing at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

"New year, new expectations," running back Boston Scott said, "and we want to get everyone's best punch."

The Eagles' 2023 season takes flight in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

"We have just been working to try to make sure that we're ready for that first drive," defensive end Brandon Graham said. "Because usually, that first drive is a lot of adrenaline going. Everybody is excited."

"Setting the tone looks like a team that plays with high intensity, high focus, attention to detail," quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "Being relentless, controlling the things that we can."

The Birds are the favorites going into New England, but veterans who have played against Bill Belichick and the Patriots before know the game will not be easy.

"It's very difficult because you just don't know what he is going to throw at you, wide receiver A.J. Brown said of Belichick. "He's all over the place."

Sunday will be the first chance to see many of the starters, who were spectators only during the preseason.

"Every rep, every step on that field during training camp has been like a game rep. It's been a game atmosphere. It's been game energy," Scott said. "So, I have no doubt in my mind that whenever we step on that field, we're going to be prepared, we're going to be ready."

"Just making sure everybody is on the same page," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. "Obviously, we have new players on defense, new coordinator."

This will be their first go at an NFL gameday experience for many rookies.

"I'm excited," rookie safety Sydney Brown said. "I'm just trying to contribute any way I possibly can."

"You don't let the highs get too high, you don't let the lows get too low," 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith said. "You just prepare the best way you can."

While the Eagles will be battling history hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl, it's been more than 50 years since an NFC team has done it. This squad says it's ready.

"To me, I don't look at the history," offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said. "I just look at who we're playing, which guys they have on the team, what are their tendencies."

"We, not me," Scott said, "I think we want to attack this as a unit. We all have unique skill sets and I feel like we can attack in a lot of different ways. I am excited about the room, man. I'm excited about the room. We have a lot of selfless guys in there that are committed to winning."

This will be the Eagles' fourth straight season opening on the road. They have won six of their last seven openers and are 2-0 in Week 1 with Nick Sirianni as the head coach.