The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Oct. 30-Nov. 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, a Bensalem principal slept on the roof after students and families raised over $20K, First Lady Jill Biden teamed up with Nickelodeon in Center City, a top travel publication has named Philadelphia as one of the best places to visit in the world and more.

Here's what our team has worked on recently:

Why this Bensalem principal is sleeping on the school's roof

The principal of Belmont Hills Elementary School spent the night on the roof of the school after students and families raised $25,000 for new playground equipment.

Right before classes ended, students packed the front lawn of the school and cheered principal Kelly McGowan like she was a rock star.

"Keeping my promise, I'll be sleeping on the roof this evening," McGowan said.

It all started with a fundraiser for new playground equipment at the school. McGowan said families raised thousands in a little more than two weeks. Sixth-grade student government president Karlton Francis was surprised McGowan went through with her pledge.

"I thought it was just a little joke, just to get everyone to do it," Francis said.

First Lady Jill Biden, Nickelodeon to launch civics show for kids

October 27 was National Civics Day and First Lady Jill Biden was in town to help teach kids about the importance of government. She's promoting a new series to teach kids about democracy called "Well-Versed."

The first lady teamed up with Nickelodeon and iCivics for a special morning at the Independence Visitor Center in Center City with 5th graders from McCall Elementary.

"When we understand civics, how our government works and how to hold it accountable, we're able to make each other and our country the best it can be," Biden said.

"Well-Versed" aims to help kids learn more about our democracy and their role as citizens through short music videos and of course some classic Nickelodeon fun.

"They're gonna understand why democracy is so important, what they can do to have an impact on these things going forward. And they're gonna have a lot of fun," Paramount Chair Shari Redstone said.

Philadelphia ranks as the best city in the U.S. to visit

A top travel publication has named Philadelphia as one of the best places to visit in the world.

Lonely Planet, an industry leader in travel guidebooks and information, put Philadelphia on its "Best in Travel 2024" list.

So, how did we end up on this list?

Melissa Yeager, the senior editor at Lonely Planet, explained, "Yes, so I think it's the kinetic energy that's in Philadelphia. All the new things that are happening with museums. And, of course, the great food scene."

The historic Reading Terminal Market is yet another reason why the City of Brotherly Love made this list.

West Philadelphia haunted alley transports trick-or-treaters to a scary movie

Despite it being chilly in the Philadelphia region, trick-or-treaters were out in force for Halloween on Tuesday night.

In West Philadelphia, they were invited to take a spooky stroll into a ghost tunnel. It wasn't your typical haunted house, it's a haunted alleyway. The creator behind this poured his soul into this spooky set-up.

When you walk in — it's like you teleported from West Philadelphia into a haunted realm -- it screams scary movie.

CBS Philadelphia took the scare as a challenge and headed in Halloween night.

Creator Timothy Reimer wasn't sure at first if his elaborate Halloween alley display would be a neighborhood hit.

Welcome to "Monsterville": This is New Jersey town goes all out for Halloween every year

Every October, one New Jersey town goes out all for Halloween, including changing its name.

For the past seven years every Oct. 1st, the tiny borough of Merchantville, New Jersey, officially transforms into the Halloween destination of "Monsterville." The nearly 150-year-old municipality is packed with homes and businesses all decked out in all things frightful, Mayor Ted Brennan said.

"It is like a movie because you should see some of the people that put things on their lawns. We're talking about Hollywood-level type props, and it's impressive," Brennan said.

The month-long celebration of "Monsterville," which now includes a zombie run and pumpkin carving contest, started following a city ordinance to change the name for 31 days and lean into its Halloween-like charm.

The tiny town only measures one square mile wide but come Halloween night, the streets will swell with trick-or-treaters -- about 4,000 -- doubling Monsterville's population instantly.

Norristown offers safer Halloween option with Trunk-or-Treat

City officials, event organizers and volunteers worked to help keep kids safe by throwing a Halloween trunk-or-treat Tuesday.

Kids dressed as deadly dinosaurs, living skeletons, and even adventurous astronauts and headed for the Norristown Recreational Center. City officials cut off traffic and parking in front of the center on Harding Boulevard just north of Markley Street.

"Everybody is right there like you can see first responders and cops and everything," Shugyr Stull, a parent from Norristown, said. "So, you are like 'OK, I can bring my kids to all these places and they'll be fine.'"

Norristown City Council President Thomas Lepera said the goal was to make sure kids did not have cross streets open to traffic and to offer parents an easier way to supervise their children.

"Some people might not feel safe going out or whatever we live in some crazy times. So, we try to have a controlled environment for the kids to come down here, feel safe, get some candy, have fun," Lepera said.

Pa. organization Halloween Helpers collects costumes for kids in need

Now that Halloween is over, you may be putting the decorations away. But instead of boxing up the costumes, grab an envelope instead.

A local family is behind a growing movement to up-cycle Halloween costumes many only wear once.

Norristown-based organization Halloween Helpers gives gently used costumes another life by donating them to kids at need in the U.S. and abroad.

Halloween Helpers was started by a 12-year-old girl and her mother, Ilyse Shapiro, more than a decade ago.

Shapiro says the idea started small.

Burlington County couples get hitched on Halloween at haunted Smithville Mansion

Love is in the air this Halloween, but we are not talking about Frankenstein and his wife. Instead, six couples in Burlington County swapped "I do's" in what some say is a haunted mansion.

"People have said that they've heard voices inside," said Marisa Bozarth, who is the Museum Curator with the Burlington County Division of Parks.

Legend has it, the original homeowners – Hezekiah and Agnus Smith -- are still lurking around. The wealthy inventor and his wife both died in the late 1800s. In 1975, Burlington County bought and preserved the property in Easthampton.

On this Oct. 31, the Smith's are literally overseeing, with their photos still hanging in the parlor several couples get married. Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz officiated the weddings dressed as a witch.

The natural question remains – why get hitched on Halloween? For the Halls – it was simple.