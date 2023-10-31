Norristown offers safer Halloween option with Trunk-or-Treat

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – City officials, event organizers and volunteers worked to help keep kids safe by throwing a Halloween trunk-or-treat Tuesday.

Kids dressed as deadly dinosaurs, living skeletons, and even adventurous astronauts and headed for the Norristown Recreational Center. City officials cut off traffic and parking in front of the center on Harding Boulevard just north of Markley Street.

"Everybody is right there like you can see first responders and cops and everything," Shugyr Stull, a parent from Norristown, said. "So, you are like 'OK, I can bring my kids to all these places and they'll be fine.'"

Twelve-year-old Santino Cavello from Plymouth Meeting dressed as Tigger, while his little brother dressed as Eeyore. Cavello said the trunk-or-treat helped him score more of his Halloween haul.

"Yeah, this is a lot easier just walking around and getting candy from each car and seeing how cool the decorations are," Cavello said.

Norristown City Council President Thomas Lepera said the goal was to make sure kids did not have cross streets open to traffic and to offer parents an easier way to supervise their children.

"Some people might not feel safe going out or whatever we live in some crazy times. So, we try to have a controlled environment for the kids to come down here, feel safe, get some candy, have fun," Lepera said.

The volunteers seemed to have just as much fun. Mark Call, a volunteer at the event. was dressed as a sheriff.

"We really enjoy partnering with the kids and the community and we get such a great turnout, how could you miss it?" Call said.