Why this Bensalem principal is sleeping on the school's roof

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- The principal of Belmont Hills Elementary School spent Thursday night on the roof of the school after students and families raised $25,000 for new playground equipment.

Right before classes ended Thursday afternoon, students packed the front lawn of the school and cheered principal Kelly McGowan like she was a rock star.

"Keeping my promise, I'll be sleeping on the roof this evening," McGowan said.

It all started with a fundraiser for new playground equipment at the school. McGowan said families raised thousands in a little more than two weeks. Sixth-grade student government president Karlton Francis was surprised McGowan went through with her pledge.

"I thought it was just a little joke, just to get everyone to do it," Francis said.

Fifth-grade class representative Kyle Zebrowski pointed out broken parts on the current equipment.

"Over here at these monkey bars, when lots of kids hang on it, it like makes a squeak," Zebrowski said.

McGowan estimated new equipment could cost more than $60,000.

"We had some money already banked. With this $25,000, I think that will bring us very close to that new playground," McGowan said.

So, she packed her backpack.

"I have my sleeping bag in here," McGowan said. "I have some neon lights to put in my tent tonight."

She climbed into the bucket of a fire truck, got a lift to the roof from the Cornwells Fire Department, and waved goodbye to her students.

McGowan said she will proudly stay on her perch all night because she is proud of her students.

"They're community oriented," she said. "They want to be successful."

McGowan prepared for dinner. She ordered pizza and planned to hoist the pie to the roof in a laundry basket.