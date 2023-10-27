First Lady Jill Biden, Nickelodeon to launch civics show for kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today is national civics day and First Lady Jill Biden was in town to help teach kids about the importance of government. She's promoting a new series to teach kids about democracy called "Well-Versed."

The First Lady teamed up with Nickelodeon and iCivics for a special morning at the Independence Visitor Center in Center City with 5th graders from McCall Elementary.

"When we understand civics, how our government works and how to hold it accountable, we're able to make each other and our country the best it can be," Biden said.

"Well-Versed" aims to help kids learn more about our democracy and their role as citizens through short music videos and of course some classic Nickelodeon fun.

"They're gonna understand why democracy is so important, what they can do to have an impact on these things going forward. And they're gonna have a lot of fun," Paramount Chair Shari Redstone said.

The program created by iCivics and attn:, teaches kids about the bill of rights, the branches of government, and how to be a good citizen.

Leaders say it's needed for the time we live in and has some big bipartisan backing.

"You don't have to be a President or First Lady to contribute to our democracy. Each of us has the duty to be informed, engaged citizens," Former First Lady Laura Bush said.

"Our democracy is being threatened, our democratic institutions are being threatened. And we need to teach kids about the responsibilities they have," Redstone said.

Redstone says while this series is meant to be fun for kids she hopes they learn an important lesson.

"You can make a difference. It doesn't matter how old you are. You can have an impact," Redstone said.

The "Well-Versed" series of 12 music videos will launch across Nickelodeon platforms, Paramount+ and Noggin beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

But, of course, the highlight of the event was the traditional Nickelodeon sliming, and CBS News Philadelphia's Dan Snyder was targeted with the gooey green slime while reporting on the scene.

Much to the delight of the crowd, Snyder was covered in green icky stuff all over his face, clothes and down to his shoes.