The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Nov. 6-Nov. 10

2 Air Force vets forever bonded after live-saving kidney transplant at Penn

A Montgomery County bakery and Facebook played critical roles in saving a life and creating a new forever friendship.

Strangers met for the first time at Penn Medicine and there was already an intense, emotional connection.

"I think I cried like a baby, it was awesome meeting her," Craig Harris, a transplant patient, said.

Harris and Morgan Slaughter are both retired Air Force veterans, but there's a deeper connection now.

"I would take a bullet for him and it's crazy to feel that way," Slaughter, a kidney donor, said.

Cherelle Parker wins Philadelphia mayoral election, will be first woman to lead city

Cherelle Parker will be Philadelphia's 100th mayor and the first woman to lead the city. Parker won the city's mayoral general election Tuesday night.

Parker ran against Republican David Oh, her former colleague on Philadelphia City Council.

Parker emerged before her victory speech in a celebratory fashion, dancing to multiple songs by Jay-Z and Queen Latifah at Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 in South Philadelphia.

"When it comes time for us to have discussions about tough issues, guess what we won't do? We won't tip-toe through the tulips. We don't care about the race, the class, the socioeconomic status, the zip code, the religion, the sexual orientation, the identity, no matter where we went, our message stayed the same," said Parker, who was blanketed by a number of politicians and city officials. "And guess what I learned during that time Philadelphia? They were yearning for authenticity."

Dan McCaffery edges Carolyn Carluccio in contested, expensive Pa. Supreme Court race

Democrat Dan McCaffery defeated Republican Carolyn Carluccio in the race for the open seat on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, expanding his party's majority on the seven-member court, the Associated Press projects.

McCaffery had 1,566,935 votes (52.9%) compared to Carluccio's 1,401,060 votes (47.2%) with 95% of the votes counted, according to the Associated Press.

Democrats now hold a 5-2 majority on the seven-member court.

The statewide race was a head-to-head of two Philadelphia-area candidates – Carluccio, who is a Montgomery County judge, and McCaffery, who is from Philadelphia and serves on the statewide Superior Court, an appellate court a tier below the Supreme Court.

The Associated Press reports at least $22 million was spent on the race, a number that may be a record in the state.













Newly installed rainbow crosswalk in Swarthmore defaced with homophobic slurs

Residents in Swarthmore woke up to find the newly installed rainbow crosswalk defaced with homophobic slurs.

Volunteers spent hours Tuesday repainting the rainbow crosswalk at South Chester Road and Park Avenue in Swarthmore after somebody vandalized it.

Jenifer Phillips from Drexel Hill took time off work to help out.

"To see this damage is heartbreaking," Phillips said. "It's heartbreaking. I'd like to just ask why?"

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, police discovered obscene images and the phrase "no gays" spraypainted on the symbol of LGBTQ pride in the central business district.

Special story of love: Viral TikTok of Jefferson student raises awareness about Alzheimer's disease

A tattoo reveal goes viral and is now helping raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and the walk that's coming up this Saturday. It's about a daughter's love for her dad who has Alzheimer's.

She's a student at Jefferson University and now she also has a new mission.

Isabel Prentice never gets sick of watching the TikTok video that made her an international sensation.

"It was global," she said. "I got people from all the way across the world."

Prentice shared the touching moment on social media. In the video, she shows her 73-year-old father, who has Alzheimer's disease, the tattoo she designed for him.

Hear from the Drexel student who won $10K after making a half court shot

Winning the lottery is cool, but it's never this dramatic. You don't get hoisted into the air by your school's basketball team.

Drexel computer science student Sakirul Karim pumped his fist and was hoisted into the air by the Dragons basketball team after making a half-court shot Thursday night.

Karim said he wasn't planning on coming that night but his friends convinced him. And then he won a raffle for the chance to take the shot - winning $10,000.

"It was just a string of lucky events," he told CBS News Philadelphia. "Putting my name in the raffle, then actually getting the chance, then making it? It's just crazy."

Karim said he's played pickup basketball here and there but nothing professionally.

Delaware Blue Coats ready to defend G League championship ahead of season opener vs. Westchester Knicks

The Delaware Blue Coats are back for their 11th season and will defend their G League championship this season. Friday night the championship ceremony will happen at Chase Fieldhouse and the squad said they can't wait for tip-off.

"When you come here you want to carry on that tradition," Terquavion Smith said.

While there are only four returning players from last year, keeping the winning going is not lost on the new faces who now call Wilmington home.

"Teams are going to be coming at us so we're going to have to bring our A game every night and leave it all on the floor," Ricky Council said.

G League basketball is the minor league system for the NBA.

Jason Kelce makes People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is featured in People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, though the magazine's sexiest man alive is Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey.

Not only do the Birds have the best record in the NFL, but they also have one of the sexiest men alive on the roster.

Kelce on Wednesday was named one of People Magazine's sexiest men alive, along with Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx and Lenny Kravitz.

If you're keeping count, Kelce now has won a Super Bowl, is a six-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro selection, and now, one of the magazine's sexiest men alive.

The Eagles drafted Kelce in 2011, and the center has the franchise record of starting 148 consecutive games.